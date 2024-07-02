Top Gun to Mission Impossible: 7 Best action films of Tom Cruise | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Tom Cruise

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise knows how to charm the viewers with his acting and action skills. Despite his age, he still prefers to do his stunts like in Top Gun, Mission Impossible or Knight and Day among others. Be it any genre, Tom Cruise has never failed to amaze the audience with his performance. Let's take a look at a few of his action films.

1. Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is the story of Maverick, after thirty years of service leads him to train a group of elite TOPGUN graduates to prepare for a high-profile mission while Maverick battles his past demons. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film stars Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly and Monica Barbaro.

2. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is one of the films from the Mission Impossible franchise. It tells the story of Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film stars Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby among others.

3. Knight and Day

Knight and Day tells the story of June Havens meets Roy Miller, a lethal operative, in an unlikely encounter and gets entangled in his adventures. She falls in love with him and has to figure out if he is a traitor or a good guy. Directed by James Mangold, the film features Cameron Diaz, Paul Dano, Maggie Grace, Peter Sarsgaard and Viola Davis among others.

4. Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher tells the story of a former US Army sniper, James Barr, who is accused of killing five people, Jack Reacher, a former Military Police officer, takes it upon himself to investigate the case. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film stars Lee Child, Rosamund Pike, Alexia Fast, Werner Herzog and Jai Courtney among others.

5. Edge of Tomorrow

Edge of Tomorrow tells the story of alien forces launching an attack on Earth and threatening to wipe out the human race, Captain Cage, who is trapped in a time loop, teams up with a warrior to save the planet. Directed by Doud Liman, the film stars Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson, Charlotte Riley and Tony Way among others.

6. The Mummy

The Mummy tells the story of Sergeant Nick and Corporal Chris calling an air strike on an enemy stronghold, they stumble upon the tomb of Princess Ahmanet. The princess is set free and Nick has to fight for his life. Directed by Alex Kurtzman, the film stars Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Russell Crowe, Jake Johnson and Bella Georgiou.

7. Collateral

Collateral tells the story of Max, a cab driver, who is shocked after he learns that his passenger, Vincent, is an assassin who is on a deadly mission to kill people. However, he must stop Vincent before it is too late. Directed by Michael Mann, the film stars Jamie Foxx, Mark Ruffalo, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jason Statham and Javier Bardem among others.

