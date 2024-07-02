'Tauba Tauba' official video song from the movie 'Bad Newz' by Karan Aujla is out now!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM First song 'Tauba Tauba' from 'Bad Newz' out!

Song Release

The makers of 'Bad Newz' finally released the first track 'Tauba Tauba' from the film. The song is sung by the Punjabi singing sensation and very well-known singer Karan Aujla. He did just not sing but wrote the lyrics himself for the song. In the song, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla look cool in shades and exude swag and charm with their moves. While Triptii Dimri looks stunning in the song.

The Trailer

The trailer of the upcoming film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk was launched on June 28, 2024. The audience loved the teaser promising perfect comedy scenes and lots of fun in the movie. The trailer starts with a note "comes a 'rare' comedy inspired by true events." In the trailer, Tripti is seen confused as she doesn't have any idea who the real father of the baby with whom she is pregnant. Whether the baby belongs to Vicky or Ammy Virk. She goes to her friend's clinic who is a doctor.

Tripti is suggested to do a paternal test. Later on, the reports reveal that it is once in a lifetime happening, the doctor saying this is the case of 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation' which means two eggs get fertilised in a single cycle. Then, Vicky and Ammy both compete to prove that they can take care of the child well. It will be quite interesting to see whose baby is gonna be and who will be the father.

About The Film

'Bad Newz', the film directed by Bollywood director Anand Tiwari will hit the theatres on July 19, 2024. The movie will have Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles along with Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chaddha, and Faisal Rashid in pivotal roles. Also, Ananya Pandey will be seen doing a cameo in the movie. 'Bad Newz' is gonna be full of entertainment for which the audience can't wait.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur to replace Sonakshi Sinha in Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2? Here's what we know so far

Also Read: Did you know Junaid Khan auditioned for THIS Aamir Khan's film as lead protagonist? Check here