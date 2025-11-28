Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal's choreographer finally breaks silence on rumours after postponed wedding After Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal’s wedding was unexpectedly postponed, rumours began swirling online about the involvement of their choreographers. One of the two choreographers has finally broken silence on the controversy.

New Delhi:

Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal, who were to wed on November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, have put their plans on hold. The first reason that came up was Smriti's father's hospitalisation. There were several rumours surrounding the filmmaker too. However, one of the wedding choreographers, whose name was involved in the controversy, has finally broken her silence in the matter.

After Smriti's father was hospitalised, Palaash, too, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. There have been no latest updates from both Smriti and Palaash on their wedding.

Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's wedding choreographer reacts

After the wedding was postponed, two choreographers found themselves entangled in the controversy. As conversations picked up steam on Reddit and Instagram, an anonymous post sparked fresh controversy by claiming that two choreographers from the Bosco group - Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz, who had been hired to train Smriti and Palaash for their wedding dances - were somehow caught up in the issue. The claims spread rapidly, creating waves online. Gulnaaz has now issued a public response to the matter.

Talking to her Instagram story, she spoke on behalf of both her and Nandika. It read: "I've been noticing a lot of speculation and false claims going around about Me & My Friend Nandika, so I want to clear this Straight that We Are not the people involved in this issue. Just because We know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn't mean We are connected to their personal matters. Please let's keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions. We appreciate your understanding and support (sic)."

Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal's wedding postponed

Palaash and Smriti's wedding was slated to take place in Sangli. After their wedding was put on hold, Smriti Mandhana's manager, Tuhin Mishra, confirmed the news to the media, stating, "Today in the morning, when Smriti's father was having breakfast, his health deteriorated. We waited for a bit, thinking he would get fine. But when it deteriorated further, we called for an ambulance and took him to the hospital, and he is under observation."

"Smriti is very close to her father. She has decided that the marriage will be indefinitely postponed until he gets well. Her father is under observation, and the doctor has told that he will have to stay in the hospital until he recovers. Smriti is clear, she wants to see her father well and then get married," he further added. Her father has been discharged from the hospital. However, no new wedding date has been confirmed.

Palaash and Smriti's pre-wedding festivities were going on in full swing last week. Several photos and videos from their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies went viral on social media. Surprisingly, Smriti has now removed all the photos from her pre-wedding festivities; however, her previous photos with Palaash remain on Instagram.

Amid the postponed wedding, Smriti Mandhana also skipped the KBC 17 special episode with Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday.

