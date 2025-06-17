Sitare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan starrer cleared by censor board without any cuts, know its release date Aamir Khan's film 'Sitare Zameen Par' has been passed by the censor board without any cuts. Recently, there was news that the CBFC might cut a few scenes and words from the film, but now the June release has got the green signal for its release without any changes.

Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, is once again making a comeback on the big screen. His much-awaited film 'Sitare Zameen Par' has finally got the green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The special thing is that the censor board has allowed this film to be released in theatres without any cuts, which has doubled the excitement among Aamir's fans.

The censor board had advised to make cuts

Before the release, Aamir Khan's starrer had to face some hurdles. CBFC had suggested making two changes in the film, after which there was confusion about the release of the film. But Aamir Khan and his team put their side firmly and made it clear that the script and presentation of the film have been worked on after a lot of thought. Finally, the board passed the film without any cuts.

Sequel to 2007's 'Taare Zameen Par'

Aamir Khan's film 'Taare Zameen Par', released in 2007, had an impressive discussion on the education system and the mentality of weak children's parents. That film had a worldwide collection of Rs 98 crore and it also received 11 Filmfare nominations and 3 National Awards.

Now, after about 18 years, Aamir is coming up with another emotional journey like that film. Although this film is not a direct sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par', it is being seen as its spiritual sequel. That is, the soul and basic feeling of the film is the same, but the story will be completely new.

Aamir's film has 10 new faces

One special thing about this film is that 10 new actors are being launched. Also, Genelia Deshmukh will be seen opposite Aamir Khan. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the audience about the pairing of the two, because for the first time, both of them will be seen together in a film.

The film is directed by RS Prasanna, who is known for films like 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'. Along with creative inputs, Aamir has also co-produced the film.

Release date

This film of Aamir Khan is going to hit the theatres on June 20, 2025. A positive atmosphere is also being created in the film industry regarding this film, which was passed without any cuts. It is expected that Aamir will once again be able to touch the hearts of the audience after the failure of Laal Singh Chadha and staying away from the big screens for almost 3 years.

