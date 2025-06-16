When this actor rose to fame after a string of flops, holds the record for most unsuccessful films Read further to know about the veteran Bollywood actor who holds the record for the most unsuccessful films at the box office.

Whether a film is successful or not is often judged by its box office numbers, but no one can guarantee a hit or a blockbuster at the box office. We have seen that even movies starring A-list stars like Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Alia Bhatt have failed to perform at the box office, despite a good storyline. Sometimes, movies weren't able to connect with the audience upon their release. However, there are a few exceptional actors who, despite facing regular flops or unsuccessful films, have managed to survive and retain their image in the entertainment industry.

Who is this actor?

Today, we are going to tell you about one such veteran Bollywood actor who continued to survive in the film industry despite having a series of box office failures. The actor is none other than Mithun Chakraborty. He is believed to hold the record for the highest number of unsuccessful films as a lead actor in the Indian film industry. Throughout his acting career, the 75-year-old actor has featured in more than 300 films, out of which several films did not perform well at the box office.

Mithun Chakraborty witnessed a challenging phase in terms of box office hits in the 1990s, especially during the mid-to-late 90s. During this time, he had a string of consecutive flops. Between 1993 and 1998, he reportedly delivered 33 flops in a row. However, it is significant to note that during this same period, he also had some successful releases, including Cheetah (1994), Jallaad (1995), and Ravan Raaj: A True Story (1995).

Despite these failures, Mithun delivered several box-office hits throughout his career. He is best known for his performance in films like 'Guru', 'OMG: Oh My God', 'Housefull 2', and 'The Tashkent Files'.

Mithun Chakraborty's award-winning films

For those who don't know, he was honoured with the National Film Award (Silver Lotus Award) for the film 'Vivekananda' in the Best Supporting Actor, In 1993, he received the National Award for Best Actor in the film 'Tahader Katha' and in 1977, he won the National Film Award for the film 'Mrigayaa' in the Best Actor category.

Additionally, his 1982 film 'Disco Dancer' was a major hit for Mithun Chakraborty, both in India and abroad. The film was directed by Babbar Subhash and features Mithun and Kalpana Ayer in the lead roles. It is also considered a cult classic.

He was last seen this year in the movie 'Shreeman vs Shreemati'. He is also part of two upcoming films, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Delhi Files and the Telugu film Fauji, both scheduled for release next year. Notably, in 2024, Mithun Chakraborty was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema.

