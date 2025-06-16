Imtiaz Ali turns 54, a look at filmmaker's iconic love stories and cinematic journey | Birthday Special Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is celebrating his 54th birthday on Monday, June 16, 2025. Here's a look at his well-known films.

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is celebrating his 54th birthday on June 16, 2025. The Bollywood director is best known for his heartfelt storytelling and unforgettable love stories. Born on June 16, 1971, come from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur. He completed his early education in Patna at DBMS English School and later went to the University of Delhi for higher studies.

For those who don't know, the ace director was actively involved in college theatre and even founded the dramatic society of Hindu College named 'Ibtida'. He then moved to Mumbai and completed a diploma course from Xavier Institute of Communication.

Over the years, Imtiaz has given Bollywood some of its most impressive romantic dramas, from 'Jab We Met' to 'Rockstar' and 'Tamasha'. On his birthday, let's take a closer look at his cinematic journey, exploring how he redefined modern romance and left a memorable mark on audiences through characters and storylines.

Made directorial debut with this film

Renowned director Imtiaz Ali made his directorial debut with the film 'Socha Na Tha' in 2005. The film features Abhay Deol, Ayesha Takia and Ayesha Jhulka in the lead roles. Despite receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences for its storyline and performances by the actors, the film didn't perform well at the box office.

Rise to fame

It was his second movie, 'Jab We Met', that brought him widespread recognition. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, the 2007 film was both a critical and commercial success. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Bollywood film earned a total of Rs 48.87 crore worldwide and is still considered a cult classic in Indian cinema.

After 'Jab We Met', Imtiaz Ali went on to direct a series of critically acclaimed films. He is best known for his films like 'Love Aaj Kal' starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. In 2011, the film 'Rockstar' featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri and Shammi Kapoor in the lead roles became a box office hit and earned praise for its emotional storyline.

Other films in his directorial collection include 'Highway', 'Tamasha', 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', 'Laila Majnu', and 'Amar Singh Chamkila', which are known for their unique themes.

Also Read: Special Ops 2 trailer: Here's where to watch Kay Kay Menon's spy thriller, know release date