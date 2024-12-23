Shyam Benegal, veteran director, dies at 90 in Mumbai after prolonged illness

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Shyam Benegal was a notable film director.

Shyam Benegal dies: Legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal died at the age of 90 due to kidney-related ailments on Monday evening. Renowned for his realistic and socially conscious films, Benegal's notable works bridged the gap between mainstream and art-house cinema. The legendary director, known for his impactful storytelling and socially relevant themes, breathed his last on December 23 in Mumbai. Benegal had celebrated his 90th birthday just days earlier, on December 15, in a low-key manner, as was his custom.

His films, which featured stars like Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, and Girish Karnad, introduced many to the world of cinema. Benegal’s work earned him a place among the finest filmmakers in India. Born on December 14, 1934, in Hyderabad, Benegal was the cousin of the famous actor and filmmaker Guru Dutt.

Throughout his illustrious career, he was honoured with numerous awards, including the Padma Shri in 1976, the Padma Bhushan in 1991, and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2005, the highest recognition in Indian cinema. His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in the history of Indian filmmaking.

Benegal's cinematic journey

Benegal began his filmmaking journey with Ankur (1974), which starred Anant Nag and Shabana Azmi in leading roles. The film was highly appreciated, marking the beginning of his remarkable career. His next film, Nishant (1975), was a turning point, bringing him critical acclaim and widespread recognition. The film was also nominated for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1976.

Benegal went on to direct several landmark films, including Manthan, Bhumika, Market Place, Junoon, Zubeidaa, The Making of the Mahatma, and Sardari Begum, all of which showcased his storytelling prowess and established him as a master of both commercial and art cinema. His work not only shaped Indian cinema but also continues to inspire generations of filmmakers.

Shyam Benegal's 90th birthday celebrations

Recently, Shyam Benegal celebrated his 90th birthday, an occasion marked by the presence of many luminaries from the film industry. Shabana Azmi shared a glimpse of the celebration on her Instagram handle, posting a picture of herself with Benegal and Naseeruddin Shah. In the photo, Benegal is seen sitting next to Shabana Azmi, with Naseeruddin Shah standing behind them. All three were seen with smiles on their faces. In the caption, Shabana Azmi wrote, “Celebrating Shyam Benegal’s 90th birthday with my co-star from many films and my favourite actor, Naseeruddin Shah. Why aren’t more people casting us together?” The heartwarming moment reflected the close bonds Benegal shared with the stars he helped bring to the forefront of Indian cinema.

