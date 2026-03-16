Shreya Ghoshal on Arijit Singh's retirement from playback singing: 'I also feel like taking a break...'

New Delhi:

Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal recently shared her thoughts on fellow singer Arijit Singh's decision to take a break from playback singing. She called his move courageous and said that she has also thought about taking a break.

In a recent interview with ABP News, she was asked about her reaction to Arijit Singh's retirement from playback singing and whether she thinks it is necessary to take a break in the way he did. Read on to know what she said.

Shreya Ghoshal comments on Arijit Singh’s playback singing retirement

Commenting on Arijit Singh’s break from playback singing, the Ve Kamleya singer said, "Mujhe toh kabhi-kabhi bahut mann hota hai aisa karne ka. Usne toh bahut bravery se ye decision liya, toh mujhe lagta hai, hats off to him. Wo dil se musician hai, wo rag-rag se musician hai. Wo ye nahi sochta ki main ye music kis liye kar raha hoon; jahan usko khushi milti hai, wahi karta hai. He does it without any pretense, and that’s why people love him. Uske liye music bada hai. Usse farak nahi padta ki wo gaa raha hai ya nahi. He loves the artists around him (Sometimes I really feel like taking a break too. He made this decision with a lot of bravery, so I feel like hats off to him. He is a musician through and through, he doesn’t think about why he’s doing music; he just does what makes him happy. He does it without any pretense, and that's why people love him. For him, music is bigger than anything else, it doesn’t matter whether he is singing or not. He also loves the artists around him.)"

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Arijit Singh shares first post after retiring from playback singing, says unfinished songs will keep releasing