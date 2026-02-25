Arijit Singh shares first post after retiring from playback singing, says unfinished songs will keep releasing

New Delhi:

Singer Arijit Singh, who announced his retirement from playback singing in January this year, has addressed his listeners, thanking them for their kindness in this ruthless world. He also shared an update on his unfinished songs, revealing that they will continue to be released until completed, possibly extending into next year.

The Tum Hi Ho singer took to his official X handle (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening and penned an emotional note for his fans. This post marks his first heartfelt message directly to fans since announcing his retirement from playback singing. Read on to find out what he said.

Arijit Singh says his unfinished songs will keep releasing until done

In his post, Arijit Singh clarified that he has stopped accepting new assignments and he has a lot of songs to complete, writing, "This message is just for my listeners please dont read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, its a humble request. Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world. Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs are not less you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs (sic)."

He further added, "Dont involve into explaining people, How many times will you? there are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until done. May be through this whole year. may be it will touch next year too. Be peaceful. Try to get out of this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5g, Read love meditate. Jay Devi! (sic)." Comenting on his post, he wrote, "Also Who knows what lies ahead.! (sic)." Take a look below:

Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing

For the unversed, National Film Award winner Arijit Singh announced his retirement on January 27, 2026, via a social media post. In his message, he wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey (sic)."

He also added, "God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music (sic)."

