Remember when Vijay Deverakonda publicly kissed Rashmika Mandanna's hand in front of everyone?

New Delhi:

Telugu actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to get married this Thursday, February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. The couple recently confirmed their relationship publicly by sharing their wedding invitation with fans and followers on Instagram. While there had been rumours of them dating, they had never confirmed it until now.

As the Dear Comrade actors prepare to tie the knot, let's revisit the moment when Vijay Deverakonda publicly kissed his fiancee Rashmika Mandanna's hand at an event which sparked attention.

When Vijay publicly kissed Rashmika's hand in front of everyone

It was happened during the success event of Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama film The Girlfriend, which took place in Hyderabad. However, actor Vijay Deverakonda attended the event to show his support for Rashmika and surprised Rashmika by kissing her hand in front of the audience.

This moment marked their first public display of affection after keeping their relationship private for years. A video of the moment quickly went viral online, drawing widespread attention from fans. Take a look below:

The Wedding of Virosh: About Vijay and Rashmika's wedding

The actors Vijay and Rashmika have titled their wedding 'The Wedding of Virosh.' The festivities have already begun, featuring a Japanese dinner and the Virosh Premier League. The wedding is scheduled to take place with traditional ceremonies at ITC Mementos Udaipur, set against the backdrop of the Aravalli Hills.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming work front

On the work front, Vijay and Rashmika are currently working on multiple projects. Vijay was last seen in The Kingdom and has films like RowdyJanardhana and Ranabaali in the pipeline. Rashmika, who was last featured in the horror-comedy Thamma alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, will next be seen in Mysaa, Ranabaali, and Cocktail 2.

Notably, the Telugu action drama Ranabaali will mark the third film featuring Vijay and Rashmika together, following their appearances in Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam.

Also Read: When Rashmika Mandanna kept blushing as Ranbir Kapoor made her dial Vijay Deverakonda