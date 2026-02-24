When Rashmika Mandanna kept blushing as Ranbir Kapoor made her dial Vijay Deverakonda

New Delhi:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are finally tying the knot in Udaipur this Thursday, after several years of dating and keeping it under the wrap. Now that the two have finally accepted their relationship in public, let's revisit a video when the actress was forced a take a call of her then rumoured boyfriend and all she could do was keep blushing.

Actually, while promoting their then upcoming film Animal, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor made, Rashmika call to a man whose name brought a strange smile to her face. This man is none other than actor Vijay Deverakonda.

What happened next?

Rashmika Mandanna was promoting her film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep in the South. They appeared on Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's show Unstoppable with NBK 2 to promote the film. During the episode, Nandamuri Balakrishna asked Rashmika Mandanna to call Vijay Deverakonda. When the actress called Vijay, the actor answered and said, 'What's up, Re...'

The actress blushed upon hearing the actor's voice. Ranbir Kapoor then stepped in to tease Rashmika further, asking Nandamuri Balakrishna to ask the actress, 'Who's a better hero?' This made her blush even more.

Not only this, Ranbir Kapoor can also be seen dancing with the South superstar to the title track of Balakrishna's 2017 film 'Paisa Vasool.'

The video went viral and at the time and even almost confirmed their relationship. But after being tight lipped for almost 4 years, the couple is entering the next phase of their relationship.

About the Virosh wedding

Titled as Virosh Wedding, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially begun their wedding rituals in Udaipur. On February 26, their wedding will take place at the Mementos by ITC Hotels in the beautiful Aravalli Hills, about 25 kilometers from the city. Today, on Tuesday, the two enjoyed Virosh Premier League.

