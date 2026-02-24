Virosh Premier League: Did Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda take inspiration from Parineeti Chopra?

New Delhi:

South Indian actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially begun their wedding rituals in Udaipur. On February 26, their wedding will take place at the Mementos by ITC Hotels in the beautiful Aravalli Hills, about 25 kilometers from the city. The first day included a pool party, followed by a small pre-wedding dinner with family.

After relaxing volleyball by the pool and a sumptuous Japanese dinner with close friends, Vijay and Rashmika hosted a cricket match, dubbed the Virosh Premier League, as part of their pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur today, February 24, with close family members and friends, where they engaged in a fun-filled competition.

(Image Source : RASHMIKA'S INSTAGRAM)Virosh Premier League

On Tuesday, Vijay and Rashmika shared a glimpse of the match on their Instagram story, showing a cream-colored wooden bat with Virosh Premier League written on it, and a decorative box with a graphic of a red cricket ball, bearing the date of their wedding. Details included two small triangular flags, one brown and one beige, with 'Virosh Premier League' printed on them, and a white medal with the special date, 26.02.26, engraved on its ribbon.

As soon as these images went viral, people got reminded of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding. For the unversed, the actress and politician hosted a ladkiwale Vs ladkewale cricket match, which ended up in Chopra side winning the game.

Sharing about the pre-wedding match, Parineeti had shared on Instagram, 'Watch out for cricket legends within the fam (especially your mother-in-law, who will change the game with a wicket on the final ball, and win the game). The bride uses her bridal power to bring World Cup cricketers to her side.'

About the Virosh wedding

According to the Vijay and Rashmika's official note, rather than being suggested by event planners or inspired by family tradition, the term 'Virosh' came directly from their fans. Years ago, fans of both created 'Virosh' by combining their names. The word became a symbol of love and support for the couple. What started as a fan-made nickname has now become the official identity of their wedding celebrations.

