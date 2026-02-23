Virosh wedding begins: Vijay Deverakonda enjoys vollyball, Rashmika Mandanna reveals intimate dinner setup

New Delhi:

In the midst of wedding preparations Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna took a refreshing pause to soak up sun, fun and friendly competition. In a candid moment shared on Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram Story, friends were spotted having a game of pool volleyball with close friends at a scenic pool.

Vijay posted a picture shot through a volleyball net with players silhouetted in the pool and a ball in mid-air, hinting at a game in full swing. Another picture showed a floating drink station with red cups and a panoramic landscape in the background, before the VIROSH wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna plans intimate dinner

In her latest Instagram Story, Rashmika offered a glimpse into an exquisitely curated dinner setting. The picture presents a perfectly set table with warm golden lighting. At the head of the table is a light and delicate flower arrangement with blush lilies, green hydrangeas, and accompanying green apples and grapes.

A Japanese culinary

On the table was placed a custom-printed menu card, which hinted at a carefully planned Japanese meal for the guests. This is a sign of a sophisticated and worldly palate. However, what stands out is the thoughtful and significant detailing, the napkin embroidered with VIROSH, which is a fan-coined term that combines Vijay and Rashmika’s names.

Where is the Virosh Wedding?

For the unversed, in October of last year, rumours were rife that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had gotten engaged in a private ceremony at Vijay's Hyderabad home.

According to reports, Rashmika and Vijay will tie the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. Their wedding will take place at ITC Hotels The Mementos Udaipur, nestled among the beautiful Aravalli valleys. It is reported that the ceremony will be extremely private, with only family and close friends in attendance. Both stars have already left for Rajasthan.

