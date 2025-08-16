Sholay filming locations: Here’s where Ramesh Sippy's cult classic film was shot Read further to know the real location of Ramesh Sippy's action thriller film 'Sholay' was filmed in 1975. The cult-classic film features Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Hema Malini in the lead roles.

Ramesh Sippy's directorial 'Sholay' is one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema. Released on August 15, 1975, the action thriller film completed its 50 years this year. For the unversed, the movie revolves around the story of a former police officer, Thakur Baldev Singh, who hires two small-time crooks named Veeru and Jai to capture the dacoit Gabbar Singh, who murdered his family.

Notably, one of the most loved films in the Hindi entertainment industry, Sholay took two and a half years to make.

Inside Sholay filming locations

For those wondering about whether the famous village named Ramgarh shown in the film is real or not, well, it's a fictional village and a made-up name. The film was shot in the rocky terrain of Ramanagara, which served as the backdrop for Gabbar Singh's hideout.

It is said that the prison shown in the movie was built near Rajkamal Studios in Bombay and the makers also shot outdoors to match the natural lighting of the on-location sets. However, the famous train-robbery sequence from the movie was filmed at the Bombay-Poona railway route near Panvel.

Sholay cast and its OTT streaming details

The cult-classic film 'Sholay' has an ensemble cast which features Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan, and others in the lead roles. The film was written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan and has an IMDb rating of 8.1. Those who haven't watched this film yet can stream it on Prime Video.

Sholay budget and box office collection worldwide

The Bollywood film was considered an all-time blockbuster. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film, which was made with a budget of Rs 3 crore, managed to collect Rs 50 crore worldwide.

