'The Bengal Files' trailer launch halted in Kolkata; Vivek Agnihotri calls out 'anarchy, dictatorship'

New Delhi:

The trailer launch event of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film 'The Bengal Files' was stopped in Kolkata, sparking a major controversy. For the unversed, the official trailer of the film was scheduled to be unveiled in Kolkata on August 16, 2025. However, the event was cancelled in the city. Director Agnihotri expressed strong disappointment over this incident and called it a sign of "anarchy and dictatorship."

The film features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Simratt Kaur in the lead roles. The movie is produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri under the banners of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I Am Buddha Productions.

Trailer launch event of 'The Bengal Files' cancelled in Kolkata

Speaking to the media, the director, who is known for his films like 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Tashkent Files' said, "It has happened in front of you, camera captured, the trailer launch of CBFC approved movie was stopped, this is an anarchy, dictatorship... Police had come so that we could not show the movie, police are being used in Bengal because of some people's political ambitions."

Agnihotri further claimed that the reason behind the disruption was the subject of his film, which highlights "demography change." He mentioned, "The film talks about demography change, they don't want to show because the state itself empowers demography change. I cannot be silenced..."

Moreover, actress Pallavi Joshi alleged that the trailer launch was not allowed. She said, " I absolutely did not like the way my film was stopped. Is there freedom of expression in this state? As filmmakers and actors, we are not able to screen what we have made. What is the threat they are feeling? Such a thing did not happen even in Kashmir. Can we derive that the situation in Kashmir is better than in Bengal? See what is happening in Bengal today. And this is why films like 'The Bengal Files' are important. I want every person in India to watch this film to know the truth about Bengal. It is the state's responsibility to give respect to artists..."

About 'The Bengal Files'

For those who may not know, the Hindi-language controversial film 'The Bengal Files' follows the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s. According to producers of the film, Vivek Agnihotri's film is set to be released in theatres on September 5, 2025, coinciding Teachers Day.

