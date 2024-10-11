Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra get interim relief from Bombay High Court against ED's eviction notice

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

In the latest development in Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's money laundering case, Bombay High Court has given an interim relief to the couple. Earlier, the couple approached the high court after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent them a notice to vacate their residence and the farmhouse were provisionally attached by the probe agency in connection in the money laundering case. But now the court has said that ED will not implement these notices until the decision on their appeal is taken. Enforcement Directorate has said in the Bombay High Court that it will not implement the eviction notice issued to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra until an order is made on their appeal.

The eviction notices were issued on September 27 directing the couple to vacate their properties. Earlier this year, the Mumbai Zonal Office provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs. 97.79 crore belonging to Ripu Sudan Kundra aka Raj Kundra under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by Maharashtra Police and Delhi Police against M/s Variable Tech Pte Ltd, late Amit Bhardwaj, Ajay Bhardwaj, Vivek Bhardwaj, Simpy Bhardwaj, Mahender Bhardwaj and number of MLM agents, wherein it has been alleged that they had collected huge amounts of funds in the form of Bitcoins (worth Rs 6,600 crore in 2017 itself) from the gullible public with the false promises of 10 per cent per month return in the form of Bitcoins.

ED investigation revealed that Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the mastermind and promoter of the Gain Bitcoin Ponzi scam Amit Bhardwaj for setting up a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine.

