Ratan Tata Favourite Films: Hollywood enthusiast who loved these 3 movies the most

On Wednesday, October 9, Ratan Tata took his last breath at Mumbai's Candy Breach Hospital. The Tata Group chairperson was eighty-six and passed away due to age-related difficulties and he was also struggling with his blood pressure. As India lost its gem tributes are pouring in from all corners of the world. Actors, politicians to sports personalities and common men have expressed their condolences, recalling the visionary leader. On the day, Ratan Tata's several previous interviews and quotes are also circulating on social media. One of which is about the business tycoon talking about his favourite films. Read further to know about the late philanthropist's favourite films.

Ratan Tata's favourite Hollywood films

During a 2020 interview with the BBC, Shantanu Naidu, Tata's close assistant, revealed that the industrialist liked Hollywood action-comedy films. Among his favourites were 'The Other Guy', and 'The Lone Ranger' which was recently remade in 2013.

Know more about these films here:

The Lone Ranger

The 1956 film The Lone Ranger, directed by Stuart Heisler, uniquely blends Western adventure with themes of justice and friendship, adapted from the popular television series starring Clayton Moore as the Lone Ranger. In 2013, the story was reimagined with a modern remake featuring Johnny Depp as Tonto and Armie Hammer as John Reid, the Lone Ranger. The film portrayed their partnership as they teamed up to fight against greed and corruption.

The Other Guys

In contrast, The Other Guys is a 2010 action-comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell as Terry and Allen, two mismatched detectives who have fallen from grace. They are assigned to investigate a corrupt businessman and must work together, putting aside their differences, to become the heroes they want to be.

Tata's favourite Netflix show

Naidu also mentioned that Ratan Tata's favourite show to binge-watch on Netflix is Fauda. For the unversed, this series focuses on the experiences of an Israeli Defense Forces unit and features the intense story of Doron, an Israeli soldier who goes undercover to track down a terrorist.

Ratan Tata's take on Indian cinema

Despite his love for Hollywood, Tata had some funny thoughts on Indian cinema. In a past interview with Simi Garewal, he joked that Hindi films feature more ketchup than all the restaurants in Bombay. He noted that while his Hindi had improved, he still found it hard to escape Hindi movies on TV.

