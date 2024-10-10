When Ratan Tata opened up about wanting a family on Simi Garewal's talk show

Follow us on Image Source : X Ratan Tata on Simi Garewal's talk show

The sudden demise of business tycoon and billionaire Ratan Tata has shaken the heart of every countryman. People from all across paying tribute to him. His departure has created a void that will never be filled. Ratan Tata dedicated his entire life to the country. Ratan Tata, who lived a simple life, was very generous and was an inspiration to crores of people. But he was a victim of loneliness throughout his life. Ratan Tata never got married nor had children. However, he definitely fell in love. He once told actress Simi Grewal about marriage, children and the emptiness of life on her talk show.

Ratan Tata and Simi Grewal's relationship

For the unversed, Ratan Tata had once dated veteran actress and host Simi Grewal. Both were in a relationship, and this was revealed by Simi herself in an interview given to ETimes in the year 2011. But after some time their relationship broke up. However, Ratan Tata and Simi Garewal remained good friends even after the breakup. When Ratan Tata came on Simi Garewal's show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, he made many revelations.

Ratan Tata said that when asked why he did not get married

Simi Grewal had asked Ratan Tata why he never got married on her talk show. In response, Ratan Tata said, 'Many things happened that stopped me from getting married. The timing was not right and then I got so busy with work that I did not have time. I came close to getting married many times, but things did not work out.'

'I yearn for a wife and family, I feel lonely,' said Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata also said that he fell in love four times and the matter reached the stage of marriage, but due to some reason, things went wrong. 'Many times it happens that I feel lonely due to not having a wife or family. Sometimes I yearn for it. However, I sometimes enjoy the freedom of not having to worry about anyone else's feelings or anyone else's concerns,' the late business tycoon added.

Ratan Tata's first love

At the same time, Ratan Tata once talked about his first love in an interview with 'Humans of Bombay'. 'I was in Los Angeles. I fell in love and was almost about to get married. But at the same time, I had decided to go back, because I was away from my grandmother for almost seven years,' he added.

Ratan Tata further said, 'My Grandmother was not well. So I came back to meet her and thought that the one I wanted to marry would come with me to India. But due to the Indo-China war of the year 1962, her parents did not agree to this move and the relationship came to an end.'

Died on the night of October 9

Talking about Ratan Tata, he died at 11 pm on 9 October at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Ratan Tata was admitted to the ICU and was suffering from age-related diseases.

Also Read: Ratan Tata dies at 85: Shraddha Kapoor to Ajay Devgn, here's how film celebs paid tribute to him