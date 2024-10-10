Ratan Tata dies at 85: Shraddha Kapoor to Ajay Devgn, here's how film celebs paid tribute to him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ratan Tata was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

Ratan Tata, one of the most respected men in India and chairman of emeritus of Tata Sons, died on Wednesday. He was 86. He was undergoing treatment in critical condition and was in intensive care in the hospital. Soon after the news of Ratan Tata's demise went viral on social media, your Instagram, X and Facebook feed must also be full of tributory post for the legendary man. Bollywood celebs are no exception as many of them extended condolenses on their social media handles. Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor shared a separate post on her Instagram handle and wrote, ''Sir Ratan Tata showed us that true success is measured by the lives we touch. Grateful for his inspiration, and for teaching us to lead with kindness. True legacies are built on what we leave behind… Thank you for everything, Sir.''

Riteish Deshmukh took to his X handle and shared a throwback picture of Ratan Tata and wrote, ''Deeply saddened to know that Shri #RatanTata ji is no more. Condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest In Glory Sir.''

Ajay Devgn took to his X handle and wrote, ''The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir.''

In one his another post on X, Ajay Devgn informed his fans that in honour of Rata Tata, he has postponed the 'Ask Ajay' session, which was scheduled for Thursday, October 10.

Actor Rana Daggubati also paid tribute to Ratan Tata and wrote, ''The Icon of leadership, philanthropy, and ethics!! His legacy will continue to inspire generations. India has lost a giant today. #RIPRatanTata #RatanTata''

Actor Boman Irani shared a post on his Instagram handle which reads, ''Contributions to our nation, ranging from industry, philanthropy, elegance, humanity and his angel like devotion to animals; Ratan Tata will remain, even in the afterlife as one of the finest citizens of modern India. Rest in eternal peace Ratansha.''

Randeep Hooda also shared a picture of Ratan Tata and paid tribute to him. ''India’s most valuable man, not necessarily for his vast wealth, but for his values.. largest being Integrity !! Never a show off but always the star The life #RatanTata ji led will always be an inspiration,'' he wrote.