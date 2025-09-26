Shilpa Shetty denies Rs 15 crore transfer from Raj Kundra, lawyer calls allegations 'fake and defamatory' Actress Shilpa Shetty, through her lawyers, has strongly denied reports saying she got Rs 15 crore from her husband Raj Kundra about 10 years ago.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been in the news lately after reports claimed that she received Rs 15 crore from her husband Raj Kundra about 10 years ago, linked to an investigation by Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing. However, through her lawyers, Shilpa Shetty has strongly denied these claims.

The official statement of Shilpa Shetty's lawyer mentioned that, "At the outset, we would like to state that this piece of information is totally fake and mischievously intentionally planted in the public domain to defame my client. We shall go to the root of mischief and adopt the due process of law to file criminal proceedings and civil damages against all the news articles circulated mischievously to defame my client."

The statement also added, "No such amount was ever received by my client, Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and at this stage, we cannot reveal anything further as the matter is sub judice. My Clients are, however, compelled to initiate criminal and civil cases against all the fake media articles that have circulated the news without verifying the truth."

Seeking legal action against defamatory reports

In the statement, Shilpa Shetty's lawyer further mentioned, "By intentionally defaming my client, Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra, she is now compelled to seek protection of law enforcement agencies against such mischievous conduct of certain individuals."

While the actress has always and will continue to cooperate with investigative agencies, defamatory articles will face strong legal action because they violate her fundamental rights. The statement reads, "We have always cooperated with the investigation agencies and shall always cooperate to the best of our ability. However, defamatory articles and news shall be dealt with strongly by adopting the procedure established by law, as it infringes the Fundamental Rights of my client."

Her legal team is requesting relief from the Honourable Bombay High Court in order to counter this defamatory campaign, and those who publish false and unverified news will face consequences in court. "My clients are moving the Honourable Bombay High Court for seeking relief against the defamatory campaign adopted by certain media outlets against my client, Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra. For all the articles Whomsoever have published online about fake stories and unverified facts, whoever has published them shall face the consequences for their actions in the court of law," reads the statement.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra get lookout notice from Mumbai Police in Rs 60 crore cheating case