Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra get lookout notice from Mumbai Police in Rs 60 crore cheating case

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are under investigation after a lookout notice was issued against them in a Rs 60 crore fraud case. The Mumbai Police have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against the duo in the multi-crore scam.

According to an official cited by news agency PTI, the city police's Economic Offences Wing issued the LOC because of the couple's frequent international travel. The official also added that the Economic Offences Wing is investigating the matter on the basis of the FIR lodged with the Mumbai Police. For the unversed, a case was registered against the duo at Juhu police station on August 14, 2025.

Know all about the Rs 60 crore cheating case

Notably, Mumbai businessman Deepak Kothari has accused Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra of cheating the company out of Rs 60.4 crore. According to the complaint, that amount was provided between 2015 and 2023 as a loan and investment, but it was later allegedly utilised for personal needs. This case involves 'Best Deal TV Private Limited', a now-closed company.

Here's what Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's lawyer said

On behalf of Shilpa and Raj, lawyer Prashant Patil had responded to these claims by stating that the case was tried in the NCLT Mumbai in 2024 and that it was an old transaction. Patil asserts that there is no criminality involved and that the entire situation is of a civil nature. Additionally, he claimed that the auditors have provided all the documents and cash flow statements to the investigating agencies.

What is a lookout circular?

For those who may not know, a Lookout Circular (LOC) is a notice which is used to stop someone from leaving the country or to keep track of their movements. It alerts immigration and border officials to watch for that person.

