'Fight karti hain': Sharib Hashmi reveals wife Nasreen's oral cancer has relapsed for the sixth time

New Delhi:

Sharib Hashmi, best known for playing JK Talpade in the Prime Video hit show The Family Man, recently opened up about his wife Nasreen’s battle with oral cancer. He shared that she has survived the disease five times.

But the family is now facing another setback, as the cancer has returned for the sixth time. In an conversation with Hauterrfly, Sharib Hashmi revealed that Nasreen was first diagnosed with oral cancer in 2018 and the cancer has relapsed for the sixth time.

Sharib Hashmi speaks about wife Nasreen's cancer battle

Recalling Nasreen's oral cancer diagnosis and her long fight over the years, Sharib Hashmi told Hauterrfly, "She has undergone surgery five times now. She has relapsed five times. It has come back for the sixth time. This time it has spread everywhere. This shall pass too, the treatment is going on. Jis tareeke se ye deal kar rahi thi, usse hum sab ko himmat fir milne lagi. Uska jo cancer hai, kaafi aggressive nature ka hai, isliye itni baar relapse hota hai, lekin uske bawajood bhi ye kaafi himmat ke saath ussey deal karti hai. Fight karti hain (The way she was dealing with it gave all of us the courage to stay strong again. Her cancer is quite aggressive in nature, which is why it keeps relapsing so many times. But despite that, she faces it with a lot of courage and continues to fight.)."

Nasreen, who appeared on the show alongside her husband, spoke about how Sharib stood by her throughout the difficult time and supported her at every step, adding, "He didn't leave my side. Even if there was a shoot and he was busy, he still manages to reach the hospital. From the time we are in the hospital till discharge, he would take his bag and sit there. He would not move. Constantly, him being there used to feel very good to me, that he is there for me. That was comforting. In many ways, he has been there."

About Sharib Hashmi's wedding and his work front

For the unversed, Sharib Hashmi got married to Nasreen Hashmi on December 27, 2003 and have two children, a daughter and a son. On the work front, Sharib Hashmi has been part of several popular films and shows throughout his acting career. He gained widespread recognition with Prime Video's The Family Man. He has also appeared in Mission Majnu, Slumdog Millionaire and Filmistaan. He was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, where he played the role of Geet. The film also stars Vir Das, Mona Singh and Mithila Palkar in lead roles.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man season 3 hits rare milestone with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score