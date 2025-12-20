Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man season 3 hits rare milestone with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi's The Family Man season 3 achieved a 100% critical reception on Rotten Tomatoes.

New Delhi:

The latest season of The Family Man, the series created by Raj and DK, continues to create history with the influx of love and stellar review entries from across the globe. The show that features Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi in lead role and saw new cast this season in the form of Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat, has achieved a new milestone.

The OTT release, which is streaming exclusively via Prime Video, according to the makers, rapidly topped the charts in over 35 international markets, including the UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia and several other countries, making it the most-viewed show in its first week of release and the best season of this highly revered show as well.

Season 3 holds a rare perfect 100% Rotten Tomato score

Another milestone meets its mark while receiving worldwide critical acclaim with the achievement of a 100% critical reception on Rotten Tomatoes for The Family Man season 3, which has received applause for its thrilling narrative, good performances and the trio’s unique quirks of emphasising the unbeaten fandom for the thrilling, high-stakes action spy thriller among the global masses.

The Family Man season 3 cast and makers

Produced by the maverick duo Raj and DK through their production company D2R Films, season 3 brings back with great fanfare the legendary spy, Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee). However, the quirky lineup gots even quirkier with the addition of Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma), Nimrat Kaur (Meera), and the ensemble cast comprising Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhan

Written by Raj and DK and Suman Kumar, with dialogues penned by Sumit Arora, the series was helmed by Raj and DK. Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joined as directors for the current season.

