Shah Rukh Khan 'thoroughly enjoyed' Anil Kapoor's Subedaar, heaps praise on entire team

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently watched Anil Kapoor's latest film, Subedaar, and shared his thoughts on social media. The Pathaan actor took to his X handle, saying he "thoroughly enjoyed" the film and also heaped praise on the entire cast for their performances.

On Saturday evening, Shah Rukh Khan specifically praised Anil Kapoor's performance, calling it “a restrained yet effective performance.' Read on to know what he had to say about the rest of the cast.

Shah Rukh Khan reviews Anil Kapoor's Subedaar

In his X post, he wrote, "Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. Can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all - a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring and the action was so good!!! (sic)."

Commenting on the rest of the cast, he added, "#AdityaRawal, #SaurabhShukla, #MonaSingh, #FaisalMalik, #RadhikaMadan - each character was crafted uniquely and all of u put on such a great performance. Well done #SureshTriveni and the entire team… lots of love (sic)."

For the unversed, Subedaar is an action thriller that premiered on Prime Video on March 5, 2026, and is directed by Suresh Triveni. The film features an ensemble cast, alongside Anil Kapoor, it stars Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Faisal Malik, Mona Singh, and Radhika Madan in lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the highly anticipated film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The action thriller features a star-studded lineup, including Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

The makers unveiled the film’s release date on January 24, 2026, posting: "#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas" (sic). The film is set to hit the big screens on December 24, 2026, a day before Christmas.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Finland President Alexander Stubb watched Dhurandhar, says 'I look forward to the sequel'