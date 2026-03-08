Dhurandhar 2: Finland President Alexander Stubb watched Dhurandhar, says 'I look forward to the sequel'

New Delhi:

Finland President Alexander Stubb, who was in India for a state visit from March 4 to 7, 2026, revealed that he watched Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar before arriving in the country. During his visit, the Finnish President also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Stubb praised the film and expressed his excitement for its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Read on to know what he said about Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb reveals he watched Dhurandhar

Finland President Alexander Stubb, said, "Interestingly enough, before I came to India, my son suggested I should watch Dhurandhar. And I did. Of course, that was one part of the narrative of that movie. I am happy to fight against terrorism and I look forward to the sequel on the 19th of March." Take a look below:

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the 2025 film Dhurandhar was a blockbuster at the box office and is now gearing up for its second instalment, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film is slated to release on March 19, 2026, with paid previews beginning on March 18.

The makers dropped the highly anticipated trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 7, which received praise from celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, among others. Notably, audiences will get a chance to watch the film a day before its worldwide release, as the makers have opened bookings for paid previews for March 18, 2026.

Dhurandhar 2: Cast and runtime

The Dhurandhar Part 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun in the lead roles. In terms of its duration, the film has a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), which makes it is one of the longest Hindi films in modern cinema.

