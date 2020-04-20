Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai: Shah Rukh on Salman. King Khan's 10 witty replies in AskSRK session

Shah Rukh Khan conducted #AskSRK session on Twitter on Monday.

Shah Rukh Khan has just made this lockdown a bit easier for his fans and followers with #AskSRK session on Twitter. Needless to say, this live interaction between SRK and his fans is loved by the netizens. As soon as Shah Rukh announced that he will be conducting the session, #AskSRK became the top trend on the micro-blogging site. "Ok it’s a good idea. Let’s do #AskSRK but not too long please because I have to go and do....nothing...for a bit before I do some more of it later. Let’s begin...please use the hashtag," he wrote.

Ok it’s a good idea. Let’s do #AskSRK but not too long please because I have to go and do....nothing...for a bit before I do some more of it later. Let’s begin...please use the hashtag. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

One of the frequently asked questions in the session was about SRK's next film. The superstar addressed it quite a number of times in his own way. He then went on to drop a hint about the next director he will be collaborating with. When he said, "but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi?", it sent his fans into a frenzy. SRK even commented on Salman's latest song Pyaar Karona in his inimitable style.

When a fan asked: "@BeingSalmanKhan just launched his new song in his voice about corona and his love about country. Have you watched this ? @iamsrk", the superstar replied, "Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai...".

Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai... https://t.co/iIvEaY1srk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Besides his comment on Salman's Pyaar Karona, here are SRK's 10 replies which will crack you up.

Demand pe demand

"Sir next movie m full mass action hona chahiye kya bolte ho," requested a fan, replying to which the actor said: "Bhai social aur physical distancing mein...Mass ki baat mat bol please...will do everything don’t worry."

Bhai social aur physical distancing mein...Mass ki baat mat bol please...will do everything don’t worry. https://t.co/JWoWdNTYAu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Nothing..just King Khan being King Khan.

"@iamsrk how are you spending your time during lockdown?," asked a fan. "Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys!," replied Shah Rukh.

Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys! https://t.co/WrG0ppqMoL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020



Sahi baat! Shooting kaun karega abhi?

"Scripts to bohot padhi Hongi Apne ab ekhad sign bhi kardo," wrote a Twitter user. Here's what SRK replied, "Abe sign to kar doon...abhi shooting kaun karega!!"

Abe sign to kar doon...abhi shooting kaun karega!! https://t.co/KwCDQY8q9L — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020



Again!

"Keep let us know whether u are doing films with Raju Hirani , Atlee and Siddharth Anand #AskSRK," wrote a fan. "Is it alright if I can forward the scripts to you also. Don’t stress will do lots of films my man," SRK replied.

Is it alright if I can forward the scripts to you also. Don’t stress will do lots of films my man. https://t.co/8eskzncP59 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020



Ahem...ahem!

"@iamsrk any suggestions how to quit smoking, trying too hard," requested a fan. And SRK replied: "Eh...you are looking for answers in the wrong place my friend. Best of luck with your endeavour".

Eh...you are looking for answers in the wrong place my friend. Best of luck with your endeavour. https://t.co/pl4Kgu4Jmh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020



Really?



"Sir Sahi Sahi Batana Kitna Diya PM Fund Me?? Relieved face #AskSRK," wrote a fan to which the superstar replied, "Really...khajanchi hai kya??!!"



Now we know. Umm...Sure?

A fan asked: "Which director you would love to work with? Martin Scorsese or Chris Nolan?" to which SRK replied, "Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi?"

Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi? https://t.co/EuSsrTHtx5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

The most important sawaal

"Color of your toothbrush?," asked a fan. And SRK was ready with his humorous response. "God was wondering when someone will ask me this pertinent question!! Black," he replied.

God was wondering when someone will ask me this pertinent question!! Black. https://t.co/hEhkFMz5dJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020



"Koi Dhandha (read Medium) Chota Bada Nahi Hota"

When a fan said,"Sir sirf English Medium waalo ko javab dete hai...Hindi waalo ko nahi,", the superstar said, "edium ko jawaab hi nahi deta...sirf Maximum ko deta hoon".

Medium ko jawaab hi nahi deta...sirf Maximum ko deta hoon. https://t.co/usOMmZAYU1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Wrapping up the session, Shah Rukh thanked his fans as he had to "get back to doing nothing". However, along with the message, he didn't forget to remind his fans to follow the lockdown. "Thank you all for #AskSrk Need to get back to doing nothing. Please stay at home. Physical distancing. Hygiene. And respect all who r doing amazing work on ground. Just Love a lot more and do nothing...because ‘Jo kuch nahi karte woh kamaal karte hain..," he tweeted.

Thank you all for #AskSrk Need to get back to doing nothing. Please stay at home. Physical distancing. Hygiene. And respect all who r doing amazing work on ground. Just Love a lot more and do nothing...because ‘Jo kuch nahi karte woh kamaal karte hain..’ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh, through his companies- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX - had announced donations to several relief funds, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, among others to fight COVID-19. The actor also offered his office building to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be used as a quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly.

