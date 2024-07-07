'See you soon...', Sonakshi Sinha misses her parents, shares her emotional moments on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha with her parents.

Sonakshi Sinha recently tied the knot with her longtime beau of seven years and fellow actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 this year. Despite constant reports of discord in the Sinha house due to Sonakshi Sinha, the actress recently shared unseen pictures from her wedding in which she is seen hugging her parents.

Along with the bunch of pictures, she wrote in the caption, "At the wedding Maa started crying when it hit her I would be moving out of the house, i told her “Maa, dont worry… juhu to bandra only 25 mins... Missing them a lil extra today, so I’m telling myself the exact same thing. Hope there's Sunday sindhi curry made at home…See you soon… zoom zoom zoom." With the pictures now going viral on social media, fans took to the comment section to shower her with love and blessings.

The wedding reception was attended by various Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Huma Qureshi. The Heeramandi cast, and veteran actresses like Rekha and Saira Banu, along with other stars attended the function to congratulate the couple and give them blessings. All the stars were seen celebrating the union. The couple who has been in a seven-year relationship, celebrated their reception in the presence of their close family members and friends.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. However, whenever the two have always maintained their stance of being best friends. They even showcased their love for each other often on social media. Co-incidentally, the couple began their career in Bollywood with Salman Khan films. The two first met at a party of Salman Khan. At first, there was friendship between the two and then they fell in love with each other. Although this couple has always kept their relationship very private, their public appearances and social media posts have been telling their love story.

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Mission Mangal among others. Whereas Zaheer Iqbal’s first film was Notebook in 2019. They recently featured together in Double XL. Previously Sonakshi Sinha was seen in the series Dahaad. In the web series, she played the role of a fierce cop. Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in movies including Kakuda, Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.

