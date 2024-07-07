Sakshi takes MS Dhoni's blessings as star cricketer turns 43, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday

Former World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 43rd birthday in Mumbai after attending Anant and Radhika's sangeet party on Saturday night. During the birthday celebration, Sakshi was seen touching the feet of her husband MS Dhoni and taking his blessings. In the video, Mahi can be seen cutting his birthday cake and then feeding it to his wife. While he was seen relishing his cake, his wife touched his feet and sought his blessing. MS, who is known to have a sense of humour also gave her best wishes while laughing it off.

Watch the video here:

This video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Moreover, it was Sakshi Dhoni, who shared the cute but funny video on Instagram. 'Happy Birthday @mahi7781,' read her caption.

Salman Khan made it to Mahi's celebration

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was also present at MS's birthday party. He even shared a post on his X profile, wishing Dhoni on his birthday. In the picture, the 'Tiger 3' actor can be seen looking at MS Dhoni with admiring eyes, while the cricketer is seen cutting the cake and celebrating his birthday. 'Happy Birthday Captain Sahib! @mahi7781,' Salman Khan wrote the caption. Salman Khan was seen wearing a black shirt and jeans at Dhoni's birthday party. Birthday boy Dhoni was seen in a multi-coloured T-shirt and black jeans.

See the post here:

MS Dhoni got the best birthday gift a week ago

It is hard to miss the fact that after 13 years, India won an ICC trophy. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, Team India defeated South Africa at the T20 World Cup 2024 finals in Barbados and lighted the trophy. MS Dhoni, who is known to stay away from social media took to his Instagram profile to post about this historic win. Moreover, he called this win 'the priceless birthday gift'.

"WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024. My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having self-belief and doing what u guys did. From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home. CONGRATULATIONS. Arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift," read his caption.

Also Read: Jumme Ki Raat Hai: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire at Anant Ambani's sangeet party | WATCH