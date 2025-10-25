Satish Shah passes away: From Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, a tribute to his glorious career Satish Shah, was renowned for his impeccable comic timing and versatile acting. He passed away on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Have a look at Shah's filmography here.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Satish Shah, who featured in several hit television shows and films throughout his acting career, has passed away at the age of 74. He had been battling kidney-related health issues and died due to kidney failure. The actor is survived by his designer wife Madhu Shah.

He was born on June 25, 1951, and completed his graduation from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He began his acting career with small roles in films such as 'Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan' and 'Gaman'.

How did Satish Shah die?

According to filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Satish Shah was suffering from a kidney-related ailment. His health deteriorated in the afternoon, and he was taken to Hinduja Hospital, where he was declared dead. Notably, his cremation will be held tomorrow, Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Rise to fame

Satish Shah rose to fame when he featured in Kundan Shah's 1983 cult classic film 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', portraying the role of the corrupt Municipal Commissioner D'Mello. The comedy crime drama movie 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' also stars senior actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta, Rajesh Puri and others in the lead roles.

Satish Shah's iconic filmography

Satish was also known for his roles in television series such as 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi' and 'Filmi Chakkar'. He was also part of the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho, where he played the role of Kursaan Bhai Patel. Satish Shah's role in the 2004 film Main Hoon Na also received praise for his memorable role of Prof. Rasai.

