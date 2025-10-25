'Saansein ruk jaati hain...': Remembering Satish Shah’s soul-stirring dialogue on life and death Remembering Satish Shah's famous dialogue from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun': "Saansein ruk jaati hain, magar zindagi rukti nahi", showing life goes on no matter what.

New Delhi:

Satish Shah, the veteran actor known for his unforgettable roles in film and television, once delivered a dialogue that continues to resonate with audiences: “Zindagi ki khasiyat hai yeh kabhi jhukti nahi saanse ruk jati hai magar zindagi rukti nahi," which translates into English as, "It is the speciality of life that it never bows down. Breath may stop, but life never stops."

This iconic dialogue is from the 1994 movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, directed and written by Sooraj R Barjatya. For the unversed, the Main Ho Naa actor passed away on Saturday, October 25, 2025, due to kidney faliure. Director Ashok Pandit has confirmed the news of his demise by sharing a video.

