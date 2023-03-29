Samantha Ruth Prabhu on ‘Oo Antava’; family said NOT to do item song right after separation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU Samatha Ruth Prabhu went ahead with her instinct and said yes to 'Oo Antava'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on 2nd October 2021. In a month, she made headlines for her appearance in a raunchy item number ‘Oo Antava’ for Allu Arjuns’s Pushpa: The Rise. No doubt that her decision gave a chartbuster item song to the industry. On the contrary, her family and friends advised her not to do the item song as she was in the ‘middle of separation’ from Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha on separation and family’s reaction

When ‘Oo Antava’ dropped in December 2021, the popular opinion was that Samatha signed the item number in exasperation from Naga Chaitanya. Meanwhile, the song emerged as a highlight from Pushpa: The Rise. The actress was advised against the decision, but she went with her instinct.

During the promotions of Shaakuntalam, Samanatha revealed that she was in no mood to sit at home after separation as she did not do anything wrong. She further added that, initially when she got the offer, everyone from family and friends advised her to sit at home and not to do an item song after announcing separation.

The ‘Oo Antava’ star further added that she was not going to hide like someone who has committed a crime. According to Miss Malini, Samantha said, “I gave my marriage 100%, but it did not work out. I was not going to beat myself up or feel guilty for something I didn't do.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Upcoming Projects

On the professional work front, Samantha will be next seen in Shakuntalam, helmed by Gunasekhar and will hit the theatres on April 14, 2023. The actress will also be seen in the Indian installment of the American spy-thriller Citadel which also stars Varun Dhawan.

Shaakuntalam Trailer:

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on pay parity in film industry: ‘I am fighting hard’

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she was skeptical to do Shaakuntalam: ‘I thought I didn't..’

Latest Entertainment News