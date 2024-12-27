Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser postponed by makers citing former PM Manmohan Singh's death, check new date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sikandar's teaser was scheduled to be released on December 27 on Salman Khan's birthday.

Salman Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday today. To commemorate the special occasion, the makers of his upcoming film Sikandar scheduled teaser release at around 11 am on Friday. However, after the news of death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh broke out on Thursday night, the makers decided to postponed the teaser release. As per a post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson on their social media handles, the teaser of Sikandar will now be unveiled a day later, i.e., on December 28.

''In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding,'' the makers of Sikandar wrote informing the fans. As per the post, the teaser of Sikandar will now be unveiled on Saturday at 11:07 am.

For the unversed, the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening, December 26, 2024. He breathed his last at 9:51 pm at the age of 92.

On Thursday, Salman Khan shared his first look from the film on social media, leaving fans excited for the teaser. In the poster, Salman Khan is seen in a powerful avatar, holding a spear, which adds a powerful and intense vibe to the poster. The film is directed by the famous AR Murugadoss and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala.

More deets about the film

Reportedly, Salman Khan is set to play a double role in Sikandar Apart from him, the film will also star Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi. The lead female cast of the film is Rashmika Mandanna.

Also Read: Baby John vs Pushpa 2: Varun Dhawan's film nosedives at box office on Day 2, check latest figures

Also Read: Bollywood film based on Manmohan Singh's life history, 7 dialogues that garnered attention