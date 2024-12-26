Bollywood film based on Manmohan Singh's life history, 7 dialogues that garnered attention

Follow us on Image Source : X Know about the Bollywood film based on Manmohan Singh's life history

Former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh has passed away. He was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi and breathed his last at 9:51 pm on December 26. Do you know a film based on the political life of Prime Minister Dr Singh was released in the year 2019? Yes! titled 'The Accidental Prime Minister' was released on January 11, 2019. This film was directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte. Let us tell you that this film was made based on Sanjay Baru's book, who wrote it six years after leaving his PMO job.

This actor played the lead role

'The Accidental Prime Minister' shows Manmohan Singh's tenure as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. Anupam Kher played the role of the late former Prime Minister in the film. The film has been written by Mayank Tiwari. The film has been produced by Bohra Brothers under the banner of Pen India Limited in collaboration with Jayantilal Gadda under Rudra Production. He was the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the UPA coalition.

There was a lot of buzz about 'The Accidental Prime Minister' and the film got into controversies even before its release. The Congress, which was in opposition at that time, had expressed objection to its release. It was said that an attempt was being made to tarnish their image through this film. On the other hand, it was also said that this film, which is coming in the middle of the election season, can influence people's decisions. Despite all the controversies, the film was released and many of its dialogues were much talked about. We have brought seven of these dialogues for you, which caught people's attention.

Popular dialogues of 'The Accidental Prime Minister'

"To me, Doctor Saheb seems like Bhishma. There is nothing wrong with him. But he became a victim of family drama." "There were two families in Mahabharata. There is only one in India." "A country with a population of 100 crores is run by a few selected people. They write the story of the country." "The battle of the nuclear deal was bigger for us than the battle of Panipat." "There was only one news in the entire Delhi court, when will Doctor Saheb be removed from the chair and when will the party anoint Rahul ji." "I do not want any credit. I am concerned with my work. Because for me the country comes first." "'I want to resign.' Corruption scandals one after the other. How can Rahul take over in this environment?"

