Manmohan Singh dies: Padma Vibhushan to Order of King Abdulaziz, full list of awards and honours

India's 13th Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh breathed his last at the age of 92 on December 26. The Indian politician, economist, academician, and bureaucrat served as the prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014. Singh was admitted to Delhi AIIMS hospital on Thursday evening and declared dead at 9:51 pm. Dr Manmohan Singh served as the country's prime minister for two terms in the UPA government. Up to his retirement in April 2024, he remained a Rajya Sabha member. The former Prime Minister may be no more with us but he last left behind a legacy that will be remembered for all the right reasons.

A look at Dr Manmohan Singh's Awards

Talking about the national awards, Dr Manmohan Singh received 'Padma Vibhushan', the second-highest civilian honour of India in the year 1987.

The former Prime Minister was also bestowed with the Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Centenary Award in 1995.

He received the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award from the Indian Parliamentary Group in 2002.

He also received the Wright Prize for Distinguished Performance Award and the Adam Smith Prize from St John's College, Cambridge in 1995 and 1996 respectively.

His foreign laurels include:

'Order of King Abdulaziz', Saudi Arabia's second-highest civilian honour in 2010.

'Order of the Paulownia Flowers' also called Grand Cordon, the second-highest civilian honour of Japan in 2014.

For the unversed, according to Forbes Magazine, Dr Singh was the 19th Most Powerful Person in the World in 2011, the 20th Most Powerful Person in the World in 2012 and the 28th Most Powerful Person in the World in 2013.

Dr Singh has served in several high-profile roles, including those of Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Secretary of the Finance Ministry, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Advisor to the Prime Minister, and Chairman of the University Grants Commission from from 1987 to 1990.

