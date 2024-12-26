Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister and architect of India's economic reforms, dies at 92

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Singh dies: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening. He breathed his last at 9:51 pm at the age of 92. This came hours after he was admitted to the emergency department of the hospital. The veteran leader, who had faced health issues in the past, was taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention. The news of his demise was first confirmed by Robert Vadra who posted it on social media. Later, a medical bulletin was also released by AIIMS, confirming Singh's death.

Dr Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha in April this year, marking the conclusion of a distinguished parliamentary career. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had lauded Singh's contributions and outlined his key role in shaping modern India's economic landscape. As the finance minister in the PV Narasimha Rao-led government from 1991-1996, Singh spearheaded transformative economic reforms, steering India away from socialist-era policies toward a liberalized economy.

Manmohan Singh: A distinguished career of academic and public service

Born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab, Dr Manmohan Singh has been a towering figure in Indian politics and economics as he was celebrated for his intellect and dedication to public service. Dr Singh's academic journey began at Panjab University, where he earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics in 1952 and 1954, respectively. He furthered his studies at Cambridge University, completing his Economic Tripos in 1957, and later received a D.Phil in Economics from Oxford University in 1962.

His professional career took root in academia with teaching stints at Panjab University and the Delhi School of Economics. Transitioning to public service, Singh joined the Government of India as an Economic Advisor in the Commerce Ministry in 1971 and was soon promoted to Chief Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry in 1972.

Dr Singh's expertise was globally recognised during his tenure at the UNCTAD Secretariat and as Secretary General of the South Commission in Geneva from 1987 to 1990. Over the years, he has held a range of influential positions, including Secretary in the Finance Ministry, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Advisor to the Prime Minister, and Chairman of the University Grants Commission.