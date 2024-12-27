Baby John vs Pushpa 2: Varun Dhawan's film nosedives at box office on Day 2, check latest figures

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Baby John vs Pushpa 2

Varun Dhawan's new release Baby John is struggling against Allu Arjun-starrer pan-India film Pushpa 2: The Rule even on the second day of its release. Baby John was released in cinemas on the occasion of Christmas on December 25 and is facing a tough competition from Pushpa 2, which premiered 20 days prior to its release. As per Sacnilk, Varun's film minted just Rs 4.5 crore while Allu Arjun's latest release earned Rs 9.6 on its 22nd day of theatrical release.

After two days, the two collections of Baby John currently stand at Rs 15.75 crore. The film opened to decent numbers on Wednesday and minted Rs 11.25 crore on its first day. The fate of Baby John now completely depends on the weekend days.

If the film manages to cross the Rs 50 crore in its first weekend, then it can have a smooth run at the box office in the coming days as no other big film is being released in cinemas. On the other hand, the pan-India film has so far minted Rs 1119.2 nett in India, with a major contribution coming from its OG Telugu version and dubbed Hindi version.

More deets about Baby John

The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh in key roles. Baby John is directed by Kalees. Ever since the film came into discussion, it was reported that Baby John is a Hindi remake of South superstar Thalapathy Vijay-starrer titled Theri, which was directed by Atlee Kumar. However, Atlee has served as one of the producers of Baby John. In a recent interview, Varun Dhawan himself admitted that it is inspired by Theri but many big changes have been made in.