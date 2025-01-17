Saif Ali Khan attack case: Taimur, not Ibrahim, accompanied bleeding father to Lilavati Hospital

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai residence by an unidentified man.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked late Wednesday night at his Bandra residence. Several initial reports had earlier claimed that his eldest son, Ibrahim, took his father to Lilavati Hospital. But, the actor was taken to the hospital by eight-year-old Taimur in an injured condition. On Friday, the doctors of Lilavati Hospital, in a press conference, told the media that Taimur was the person with Saif who came inside the hospital.

When the team of doctors was asked whether Saif Ali Khan had come to the hospital by auto, they clearly said that no one had seen such a thing. Doctor Niraj said that Saif came inside with complete bravery along with his younger son, holding his hand.

The team of doctors also said that another helper was also with them. It was Dr Niraj, who first admitted Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital. The doctor said that Saif came to the hospital at around quarter to three in the night. Saif's clothes were soaked in blood but he walked inside like a real hero, just like a lion.

Doctors give Saif Ali Khan's health update

In the press meet, the doctors informed that there was a wound on his back and he escaped serious injury by just two millimetres. He came to the hospital with his small child. ''We are monitoring his health progress, and only then will we take a decision regarding his discharge. Now, it will take a week for him to recover completely. We will not talk about whether the police has sought time for Saif's statement or not,'' said the doctors.

For those late to the story, Saif Ali Khan suffered serious injuries after an unidentified man entered his house late on Wednesday night and stabbed the actor multiple times.

