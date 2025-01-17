Friday, January 17, 2025
     
  Deva trailer: Shahid Kapoor as fearless cop takes you on a thrilling ride in this gripping trailer

On Friday, Shahid Kapoor along with the makers of Deva have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film. Deva is slated to release on January 31, 2025. Check it out.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published : Jan 17, 2025 15:32 IST, Updated : Jan 17, 2025 15:32 IST
deva trailer
Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Shahid Kapoor-starrer Deva will release on January 31, 2025.

After delivering romnantic comedy flick Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor is back to the big screens in a completely different avatar. His next film, Deva, is releasing on January 31, 2025 and the trailer of which is unveiled on Friday by its makers. In the two-minute-and-18-second trailer, Shahid is seen in a fearless cop avatar who has embarked on a mission to take revenge of the death of his fellow policeman. The film also stars Pooja Hegde as a journalist. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film is slated to hit the big screens on January 31, 2025.

Watch the trailer:

The makers shared the trailer of the upcoming film on social media along with its lead star cast, Shahid and Pooja. ''3....2....1...BOOM! #DevaTrailer out now! Releasing in cinemas on 31st January,'' the makers wrote in the caption.

Apart from this, Shahid was present at the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Friday wherein he also spoke on Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked earlier this week. ''We hope Saif's health is better. We hope he is feeling better. We all are shocked with what happened with him in a personal space. It's difficult to absorb (something like this) in a city like Mumbai. I'm sure the police are trying their best.''

Khan and Kapoor had shared the screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2017 period movie Rangoon, which also starred Kangana Ranaut. At the event, a reporter had asked Kapoor how he would tackle the cases of attacks on celebrities if he were a real-life police officer. The actor plays the role of a cop in Deva.

