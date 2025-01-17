Saif Ali Khan attack case: Photo of part of knife removed from actor's body released

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai residence earlier this week.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday night after an intruder stabbed the actor multiple times with a knife. Now, the picture of a portion of the knife is doing rounds on social media. Check it out.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times continuously due to which the actor had deep injuries in many parts of his body. The viral picture of the broken knife used for attacking Saif has been released. This knife has been taken out from the body of Saif Ali Khan after surgery, the picture of which has been made public by the Lilavati Hospital administration.

Earlier today, doctors of Lilavati Hospital, who operated the actor addressed a press conference and shared his health update. In the press meet, the doctor said that Saif Ali Khan is now out of danger and will be discharged from the ICU soon to a special room.

The doctors also informed that there was a wound on his back and he escaped serious injury by just two millimetres. He came to the hospital with his small child. ''We are monitoring his health progress and only then will we take a decision regarding his discharge. Now, it will take a week for him to recover completely. We will not talk about whether the police has sought time for Saif's statement or not,'' said the doctors.

Saif Ali Khan suffered serious injuries after an unidentified man entered his house late on Wednesday night and stabbed the actor multiple times. Later, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan issued her official statement on social media wherein she requested the media to give them space to heal as a family.