Watch: Rihanna arrives in Mumbai, greets paps with waves and flying kisses

New Delhi:

Global pop icon Rihanna was clicked at a private airport in Mumbai on Thursday evening. This marks her return to India after a gap of two years. She was last performed in India in March 2024 for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

In the viral video, the Diamonds singer Rihanna is seen exiting the airport and making her way to her car, greeting paparazzi with high-fives and flying kisses. The clip has gone viral on the internet, drawing attention from her fans and social media users.

Rihanna clicked at Mumbai airport

For her airport look, Rihanna was seen dressed in an all-black outfit, complemented by black sunglasses and gold jewellery. She kept her hair simple in a ponytail. Take a look at her video below:

Social media reacts to Rihanna's India return

Rihanna's return to India has created a buzz among fans, with many wondering what brought her back this time. One user commented on the video, "Whose wedding is it now?", while another added, "We badly need a Rihanna concert in India!!!!"

Rihanna welcomes third child with ASAP Rocky

For the unversed, Rihanna welcomed her third child, a daughter with husband and rapper A$AP Rocky, in September 2025. The couple named her Rocki Irish Mayers. The global icon revealed the name while sharing pictures on Instagram, captioning the post, “Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13, 2025."

Rihanna's famous songs

9-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna has delivered several hits in her music career so far. Her popular songs include Umbrella, Run This Town, Only Girl (In the World), All of the Lights, The Monster, and LOYALTY. She has a strong digital presence with 148M followers on Instagram, where she keeps her fans and followers updated about her personal and professional life.

Also Read: Rihanna announces birth of third child, a daughter; names her 'Rocki Irish Mayers'