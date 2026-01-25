Republic Day 2026: Patriotic films inspired by real Indian soldiers This Republic Day 2026, revisit patriotic films based on real Indian soldiers that brought stories of courage, sacrifice and leadership from the battlefield to the big screen.

New Delhi:

Indian cinema has always brought patriotic fervour to life by portraying the real-life stories of soldiers on screen. These films not only showcase the courage and sacrifice of soldiers but also inspire audiences with their struggles and dedication. The recently released film Border 2 has added on to the patriotic feels. The film draws inspiration from real life incidents and is being liked by audiences.

But do you know in the past, several films have beautifully depicted the real-life stories of soldiers? Let's take a look at some of these films.

Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. This film was released in 2023. Vicky Kaushal played the role of Sam Manekshaw in the film, who played a crucial role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film depicts his military career, leadership, and dedication to the country. The film that is now available on Zee5, is directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Amaran

Amaran is a biopic of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film tells the story of his patriotism and courage, and how he sacrificed his life for the country. The film successfully connected with audiences on an emotional level. Released in 2024, the film was a blockbuster at the box office and is now streaming on Netflix.

Shershaah

Released directly on OTT in 2021, Shershaah is the true story of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Vikram Batra in this film, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. The film depicts his life, love, and his bravery in the 1999 Kargil War. Vikram Batra was martyred while fighting against the enemy on Tiger Hill. This film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani was a massive hit with the audience.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was released in 2020 and is based on the life of the first female combat pilot of the Indian Air Force. Janhvi Kapoor played the role of Gunjan in this film, who undertook dangerous missions such as medical evacuations and supply deliveries during the 1999 Kargil War. Released on Netflix, the film was appreciated by the audience.

Major

Released in 2022, the film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film features Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar.

