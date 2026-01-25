Border 2: Akshaye Khanna, Sunny Deol to Kulbhushan Kharbanda, what are OG Border stars doing now While Border 2 has finally hit theaters, let's find out whom the cast played in the 1997 film and where are they now.

The war drama film Border 2 is currently playing in theaters AND is receiving praise from critics and audiences alike. This film is the next installment in the Border franchise. The first film that released 29 years ago, was also a box office success. Only Sunny Deol from the original Border cast is in the sequel.

For the unversed, Border was inspired by the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. It depicted the story of 120 Indian soldiers at the Longewala post in Rajasthan facing the Pakistani tank regiment all night long. The film's cast included Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sunil Shetty, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in prominent roles. Tabu and Pooja Bhatt also played important roles in the film. Characters similar to those played by Akshaye Khanna and Sunil Shetty also appear in Border 2.

On the occasion of Border 2’s success, let's know about the cast of the original film, their roles and what these actors are doing now.

Sunny Deol (Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri)

Sunny Deol played the role of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri in the film Border. The actor is now 68 years old also appears in Border 2, playing the character of Fateh Singh Kaler.

Akshaye Khanna (Lieutenant Dharamveer Singh Bhan)

Akshaye Khanna played the role of Second Lieutenant Dharamveer Singh Bhan in Border and is now 50 years old. He is still very active in films. Akshaye was last seen in last year's blockbuster film Dhurandhar.

Suniel Shetty (Bhairon Singh Rathore)

Suniel Shetty played the role of Bhairon Singh Rathore in the film and is now 64 years old. However, he is still active in the world of films and OTT platforms. Sunil Shetty was last seen in the web series Hunter. He will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle.

Jackie Shroff (Wing Commander Bajwa)

Jackie Shroff also appeared in Border. He played the role of Wing Commander Bajwa in the film. Even at the age of 68, Jackie Shroff is active in films. He was last seen in the film Housefull 5, which was released last year.

Sudesh Berry (Mathura Das)

The character of Mathura Das in Border was quite popular. Sudesh Berry is now 65 years old. He is not as active in the film industry as he used to be.

Puneet Issar (Subedar Ratan Singh)

Puneet Issar played the role of Subedar Ratan Singh and is still active in films. Puneet Issar is now 66 years old and was last seen in the film The Bengal Files, which was released last year.

Kulbhushan Kharbanda (Bhagiram)

The senior actor appeared in the film as Bhagiram. Kulbhushan Kharbanda is now 81 years old and was last seen in Netflix film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.

Pooja Bhatt and Tabu's characters

Apart from these, Tabu appeared in the film as the wife of Sunny Deol's character, Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri. While Pooja Bhatt played the role of Kanu, who played the love interest of Akshaye Khanna.

