Renowned Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Maan passes away

Punjabi singer Gurmeet Maan, popularly known for his folk music, passed away. Though the exact cause of his death is not known, ardent fans have been mourning his loss on social media. Maan was known for his distinctive voice and emotional folk songs. For those unversed, he also worked as an officer in the Punjab Police, perfectly balancing his career and his passion for music.

The news comes as a shocker, especially after Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda died at the age of 35, following a tragic motorcycle accident in Himachal Pradesh.

Gurmeet Maan hailed from Ropar. His fame and music transcended both within the state and beyond. He popularity increased manifold following his musical collaboration with singer Preet Payal. Their songs are extremely popular in the villages and towns of Punjab.

As the news of Gurmeet Maan's demise spread, users expressed their condolences in the comment section of Instagram posts commemorating him. They wrote, "Kya ho gya Punjab ko", "Ye kya ho raha hai din pe din new death for Punjab." Other users penned, "Om Shanti." Others wrote, "Sade punjab nu hi nazar lag gyi", "Kyu Punjab k singars ko nazar lug gayi hai ...ek k baad ek sab jaa rahe hai."

All you need to know about Gurmeet Maan

Gurmeet Maan was more than just a popular name in the Punjabi music industry; he also served in the Punjab Police and was deeply admired for highlighting Punjab's culture and legacy through his soulful renditions and collaborations. Some of his most popular tracks include Boliyaan, Boli Main Pawan, and Kake Dian Purhian, which continue to be cherished by fans. Though his journey has come to an end, Gurmeet Maan’s legacy and his invaluable contribution to Punjabi folk music will forever leave a void in the hearts of his many fans.

