Varinder Singh Ghuman, bodybuilder and actor, dies at 42 due to cardiac arrest Renowned bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman has passed away of a cardiac arrest. He was 42-year-old.

New Delhi:

While the entertainment industry was in shocked with Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda's death, another sad news has to come to the fore. International bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman breathed his last on Thursday. He died of a cardiac arrest.

According to reports, Varinder had gone to Fortis Hospital in Amritsar for a minor arm operation. He went alone, as it was a minor procedure. He was supposed to return today after the operation, but suddenly he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away.

Varinder Singh Ghuman was Mr India

Varinder Singh Ghuman was originally from Jalandhar, Punjab. He was also known as The He-Man of India. Furthermore, he won the title of Mr India in 2009. Varinder Singh is considered the world's first pure vegetarian professional bodybuilder.

Varinder Singh Ghuman had worked with Salman Khan

Speaking of Varinder Singh Ghuman, while he was a professional bodybuilder, he made his acting debut in 2012. Varinder was seen in the Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again. He also worked with Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

Varinder Singh Ghuman was also very active on social media and frequently shared updates about himself. Yesterday, Varinder Singh shared a post on the passing of Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, but who knew that he too would pass away today.

