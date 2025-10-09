Rajvir Jawanda's funeral on October 9; fans and celebs to pay last respects to the Punjabi singer The last rites of Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda are set to be performed on Thursday, October 9, 2025, in Pona, a village in Jagraon, Ludhiana district. He passed away at the age of 35 on Wednesday.

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda, known for his hit tracks, will be laid to rest today on October 9, 2025. His last rites are scheduled to take place in his native village, surrounded by family, friends, and fans. For those who may not know, the 35-year-old singer Rajvir Jawanda died on Wednesday morning after being on life support for 11 days in Fortis Mohali hospital.

He was critically injured after a bike accident that occurred on September 27, 2025. According to a post shared by Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk on Instagram, the singer’s body will be taken to his native village, where the cremation ceremony will be held at 11 am.

Ammy Virk captioned the post as, "Waheguru ji," with a folded hands emoji. Rajvir's notable songs include 'Sardaari', 'Kangani', 'Do Ni Sajna', 'Zor' and 'Sohni'. His sudden passing has left the Punjabi music industry in deep shock.

Celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Himanshi Khurana, Mankirt Aulakh, and others have expressed their grief over the demise of Rajvir by sharing heartfelt notes on the internet.

