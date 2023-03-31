Rekha looks ethereal in red saree as she poses in front of Gateway Of India. See pics

Follow us on Image Source : VIRALBHAYANI Rekha looks ethereal in red saree

Rekha, an enduring actress, is Bollywood's supreme fashion trailblazer. She always manages to inspire with her iconic fashion choices, whether it be her wardrobe in the movies or her red carpet appearances. The ‘Khubsoorat’ star was recently spotted at Dior’s pre-fall 2023 fashion show in Mumbai.

Rekha was spotted exuding elegance in a red and golden saree that she paired with a matching blouse. Staying true to her style, she opted for bold red lipstick and carried a golden potli. She accessorised the ensemble with a heavy pair of traditional golden earrings and bangles. She styled her hair into a neat bun with gajara. Rekha looked evergreen as ever and happily posed for the shutterbugs in style.

Image Source : VIRALBHAYANI

Image Source : VIRALBHAYANI

Image Source : VIRALBHAYANI

Image Source : VIRALBHAYANI

Dior also shared Rekha’s picture and wrote, “The House has long held Indian culture in high esteem, and here the legendary actress Rekha is accompanied by @MariaGraziaChiuri ahead of the Dior Fall 23 show”.

Dior’s Mumbai show was held in collaboration with the Chanakya School of Craft by label JADE, inspired by India and exhibited several pieces embroidered by talented Indian artisans on Thursday.

