Rekha looks ethereal in red saree as she poses in front of Gateway Of India. See pics

Rekha is the ultimate trendsetter in Bollywood and has always managed to inspire with her iconic fashion goals. Recently, She made appearance at the Mumbai Dior fashion show.

Rajni Singh New Delhi Updated on: March 31, 2023 9:53 IST
Rekha looks ethereal in red saree

Rekha, an enduring actress, is Bollywood's supreme fashion trailblazer. She always manages to inspire with her iconic fashion choices, whether it be her wardrobe in the movies or her red carpet appearances. The ‘Khubsoorat’ star was recently spotted at Dior’s pre-fall 2023 fashion show in Mumbai. 

Rekha was spotted exuding elegance in a red and golden saree that she paired with a matching blouse. Staying true to her style, she opted for bold red lipstick and carried a golden potli. She accessorised the ensemble with a heavy pair of traditional golden earrings and bangles. She styled her hair into a neat bun with gajara. Rekha looked evergreen as ever and happily posed for the shutterbugs in style. 

Rekha poses for paparazzi in front of Gateway Of India

Rekha poses for paparazzi in front of Gateway Of India

India Tv - Rekha Mumbai Dior fashion show

Rekha donned a red and golden saree with a matching blouse and a golden potli

Rekha looked evergreen as ever

Rekha looked evergreen as ever

India Tv - Rekha Mumbai Dior fashion show

Rekha's iconic style and fashion statement has always been a trendsetter

Dior also shared Rekha’s picture and wrote, “The House has long held Indian culture in high esteem, and here the legendary actress Rekha is accompanied by @MariaGraziaChiuri ahead of the Dior Fall 23 show”.

Dior’s Mumbai show was held in collaboration with the Chanakya School of Craft by label JADE, inspired by India and exhibited several pieces embroidered by talented Indian artisans on Thursday.

