Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s unseen pic from Rishikesh trip; Vamika makes cameo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRATKOHLI Virat Kohli took to Instagram and shared an unseen pic from Rishikesh trip with Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli shared an unseen pic with wife-actor Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika from their recent trip to Uttarakhand. In the pictures, Kohli and Anushka are seen crossing a bridge over a river surrounded by river. Anushka is carrying Vamika with backpacks and Virat held her pram on his back. Virat captioned the post, “Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love”.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma also shared a string of pictures from family vacation. In the pictures, Vamika can be seen sitting on Virat’s shoulder as they travel further. Another picture showed Virat and Vamika sitting on a rock and having fun with water from a creek.

Prior to India- Australia test series, pictures of Anushka and her cricketer husband at the Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram were shared online. The couple often goes on spiritual journeys, and are followers of Neem Karoli Baba.

Earlier in January, the actress shared a picture of herself meditating by a river in Rishikesh. She was seen sitting on a rock alongside the river, while her feet were underwater. “Can't you see, it's all perfect- Neem Karaoli Baba”, she captioned the post.

Anushka Sharma upcoming projects

On the work front, Anushka surprised her fans by a cameo in Qala and will be next seen in Chakda Express. The actress will be seen playing the lead role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will be released on Netflix in 2023. Backed by her brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film also stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma is liable to pay tax as she owned copyright on her stage performances: Sales Tax dept

Also Read: Anushka Sharma's reaction to being called 'Mrs Kohli' on red carpet is cute. Watch Video

Also Read: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma steal the show as they arrive at an event

Latest Entertainment News