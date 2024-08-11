Ratsasan to Ittefaq, 5 best crime-thrillers made in India; know their OTT platforms here

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB 5 best Indian crime-thrillers

These days, one after the other films and series are being released on OTT, which includes films of every genre from crime, and thriller to comedy. But if you are a fan of crime thriller films, then today we have brought you a list of 5 such films available on several OTT platforms, which you would not want to miss even if you want to. Watching these crime-filled films will give you goosebumps. So let us tell you about those 5 films which you can watch on OTT anytime soon.

Ratsasan

In the Tamil film 'Ratsasan', you will get the perfect combination of both suspense and crime. This film shows the story of a cop and a psycho killer, which you can watch on Disney+Hotstar. For the unversed, the film was adapted by Bollywood as Akshay Kumar's 'Cuttputlli'.

Ittefaq

Bollywood film 'Ittefaq' is a crime thriller as well as a suspense-filled film, starring Akshay Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The climax of this film is surprising. You can watch this film on Netflix.

Salute

Dulquer Salman's crime and suspense-filled Malayalam-language crime film 'Salute' is also included in this list. In this film, Dulquer appears in the role of a police officer. From his acting to the thriller story in the film, the audience was entertained a lot. You can watch this film on SonyLiv.

Bhramam

Malayalam language film 'Bhramam' is a comedy thriller film, which is based on the story of a blind piano player. The climax and suspense of this film will make you sweat. You can watch this film on Amazon Prime Video.

Puzhu

Malayalam language film 'Puzhu' is full of psycho-suspense, the story touched the hearts of the audience. This film was released in the year 2022, and you can now watch it on SonyLiv.

