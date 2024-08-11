Dangal to Laila Majnu, 5 fan favourites that re-released this week and took over theatres

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB 5 fan favourites that re-released in theatres

As new films are struggling to hold their fort at the Indian box office, old films are seen breathing new life in the theatres. Imtiaz Ali's 2011 film 'Rockstar' had hit the theatres again. The film is also getting a positive response from the audience. Sajid Ali's 2018 romantic drama 'Laila Majnu' has been re-released in theatres. The story of this film has been written by Sajid along with his brother Imtiaz Ali. This time the film is expected to get more popularity, because in the past, while Avinash Tiwari was seen in 'Madgaon Express'. On the other hand, Tripti Dimri has proved her potential with films like 'Qala' and 'Bulbul'. Let's have a look at other five Bollywood films that have taken over big screens with their re-release.

Rockstar

Another film of Imtiaz Ali which has been running in theatres for several weeks is his 2011 hit 'Rockstar'. It starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. Since its re-release, it has earned over Rs 5 crore so far.

Partner

Another filmmaker who currently has multiple films releasing in theatres is David Dhawan. His 2007 blockbuster comedy film 'Partner' has hit the theatres again. The film stars Salman Khan, Govinda, Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta in lead roles.

Dangal

If you are keen on the Olympics and are looking for a great wrestling film, then there is no better option than Aamir Khan's film 'Dangal'. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this 2016 blockbuster film stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles.

Golmaal Returns

Rohit Shetty may have put the 'Golmaal 5' plan on hold, but fans can watch the second installment of the franchise in theatres again. This 2008 film starring Ajay Devgan, Kareena Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade is being released in theatres.

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun

Sooraj Barjatya's romantic comedy 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun' has completed 30 years of its release. This film, released in 1994, has been released in theatres again. Audiences are flocking to theatres to watch this film starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

