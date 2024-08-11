Kumar Sanu shares clarification post against Deepfake video, says he NEVER sang for Pakistan's former PM

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kumar Sanu shares clarification post against Deepfake video

It was being claimed that Bollywood's famous playback singer Kumar Sanu that he has performed for former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. A video of him has also gone viral on social media and has garnered a lot of attention. Now the singer himself has come forward on this matter. Through a social media post, he has claimed that he has not performed for the former PM of Pakistan. He has become a victim of deepfake video. Not only this, he has also appealed to the Indian government for strict action.

Kumar Sanu's post

Kumar Sanu has shared a screenshot of a fact-check story of news agency PTI. It is written with this, 'I want to clarify that I have never sung a song for the former Prime Minister of Pakistan. The audio that is going on Facebook is not my voice. It has been created through AI (Artificial Intelligence)'. The singer has further written, 'Some people are trying to defame me. People should believe it, so I want to make it clear to my fans that this news is completely false. This is a misuse of technology, which is a serious matter. I request the Government of India to take immediate action to prevent the misuse of AI and deepfake technology. Let us all together stop the spread of misleading and false information.'

See the post here

Fans are expressing trust in this post of the singer and writing that they have full faith in their favourite singer and they were aware that this is a fake video. One user wrote, 'We trust you. We do not believe such rumours until it is officially confirmed. Another user wrote, 'We are aware of the truth and are with you'. One user wrote, 'Rest assured, we have full faith in you'.

It is known that in a fake video viral on social media, Kumar Sanu was shown singing a song at a music festival related to the release of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, in the fact check, it has come out that the viral video was of a concert by Kumar Sanu, which was held in Brisbane this year. The video was edited through AI. Kumar Sanu is not the first celebrity to become a deepfake victim. Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif have also been the victim of such edited videos.

